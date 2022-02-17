Paul Robson, 56, who was serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault in 2000, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, in Lincolnshire, shortly before 7am on Sunday, February 13.

A nationwide manhunt to find him has been underway since then to find him, with the public being warned not to approach him, and also leading many to question why such a dangerous offender was in an open prison in the first place, after it was revealed that he had been denied parole five times prior to the move.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Mr Robson had been recaptured this morning in Skegness and remains in police custody before he returns to prison.

The statement said: "We are pleased to report that Paul Robson who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp has been arrested.

“He was found and arrested in the Skegness area at 9:27am.

"He remains in police custody.”

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson.

"We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we would also like to give thanks to everyone who has called in with potential sightings of him.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Mr Robson.”

