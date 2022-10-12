New board members wanted to join Marketing Nottingham and help promote the county

The organisation, which is responsible for growing the local economy through encouraging inward investment, attracting business and leisure visitors, student retention and aligning with the local business community, is looking to strengthen its existing board and is keen to hear from people who are passionate about the city and county.

Iain Blatherwick, interim chair of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said: “I’m pleased to be sharing the news that we’re hiring a number of new directors onto the board.

"The role is a great opportunity to join an organisation which is here to help drive growth and promote the city and county as a top destination for tourism, inward investment and events.

Robin Hood Statue in Nottingham

“We’re keen to expand the skills and experiences amongst our board of directors to ensure we have a range of people who can help us achieve our objectives of promoting Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

"It’s also important that the Board is as representative of our community as possible, so we would like to encourage people from all backgrounds to apply to join our board.”

Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s board meets quarterly so those interested in joining as directors should be able to commit to that as a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s board of directors undertake their duties on a voluntary/non-remunerated basis.

More information about the role and person specification can also be found on the Marketing Nottingham website, www.marketingnottingham.uk/careers.