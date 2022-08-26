New Blidworth Colliery memorial has been unveiled
A new memorial to the 35 men who were killed while working at Blidworth Colliery has been unveiled.
The lectern is the result of years of research by a dedicated team of residents and the event was an opportunity for families to remember their loved-ones and for the community to commemorate them.
Pupils from Beardall Fields Primary School in Hucknall joined the event and read their “I am a Miner” poem, written as part of a history project schools have been involved in.
The Miner2Major project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, helped finance the memorial along with local people’s donations. The overall project was coordinated by the Social Action Hub at Rainworth and supported by Blidworth Parish Council.
John Durkin, resident, said: “The unveiling of the lectern was an opportunity to remember and appreciate the sacrifices local men made while working at the colliery and a fitting memorial that the village can be proud of.”