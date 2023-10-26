New bigger Nike store now open at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brand has more than doubled its former footprint from 6,079 sq. ft. to 13,959 sq. ft., making it the largest Nike store in McArthurGlen’s UK portfolio.

The space was designed to reflect the heart and spirit of the community that surrounds the centre.

The opening marks the ongoing expansion of the premium sportswear offering at the centre alongside Under Armour and Adidas, whose state-of-the-art store is set to open in Summer 2024.

A new upsized Nike store has opened at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands

Nike has been a dedicated McArthurGlen retail partner at the centre for 13 years, first opening its doors in March 2010.

Continuing its support, Nike’s upsized store is further supporting the local economy and its residents with the creation of a number of new jobs at the centre.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment in the history of our centre as we open our new Nike flagship store.

“This is something we have been working on for over ten months as a part of a multi-million pound investment project.

“We look forward to welcoming guests into the new Nike Unite Concept Store, offering a wide selection of product to suit everyone.

“This is just one of many announcements planned in the coming months as we continue to develop the centre's growing mix of premium brands at East Midlands Designer Outlet.”