The sculpture, which pays tribute to the area’s heritage was created with young people from Dawn House School and The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth, as well as with rhe trust’s young rangers.

Artist Richard Janes led workshops with the schoolchildren, working with them on themes of mining, local heritage, and nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were introduced to wood carving techniques and then given the opportunity to “make their own mark” and add their own carvings to the sculpture, under Mr Janes’s guidance.

The artwork resembles a colossal arrow shot into the ground

The sculpture’s final design features an image of a miner and local wildlife species from the Rainworth Heath site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin McDaid, trust head of communications, said: “The project has been a great example of the benefits of collaboration and partnership.

“Nature has long been a real inspiration for art and artists and we hope the installation inspires people to visit the reserve and adds a new dimension to time spent on the reserve.”

The sculpture’s final design features an image of a miner and local wildlife species from the Rainworth Heath site

The oak arrow sits at the heart of the Rainworth Heath site and will weather naturally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Little, scheme manager of Miner2Major, a five-year- project to celebrate Sherwood Forest, which supported the artwork, said: “We're thrilled to have collaborated with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Inspire Youth Arts to bring this fabulous project to the Rainworth Heath site.

"We’d like to thank the wonderfully creative pupils at Dawn House and Joseph Whittaker wchools who contributed to the design.