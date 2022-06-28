Chelsea Bennett, 17, received support from Nottinghamshire Trust’s Adolescent Mental Health Services and now has dedicated herself to volunteering with the trust and working to further boost their services.

This has included converting a wooden shed into an outdoor therapy room where she gives training sessions for other young people.

Chelsea also gives talks and has produced a new set of engagement resources for the trust, particularly aimed at breaking the stigma around seeking support for mental health difficulties.

Chelsea Bennett, 17, has been given a Points of Light award

And now she has been recognised for her work by being presented with the Prime Minister’s daily Points of Light award, which recognise outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Chelsea said: “I feel deeply honoured receiving this award and recognition by many individuals, including professionals throughout the NHS, and can only thank those around me who have given me opportunities to provide insight into young peoples’ mental health struggles and surrounding factors.

"Once again thank you for the continued support.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, said: “It is great to hear Chelsea being recognised for the Prime Minister’s Point of Light Award.

"The work she has done to help other young people following her own experiences is exemplary and she is such a brilliant role model for other young people who need help and I believe she thoroughly deserves this award.”

Chelsea is the 1,939th person to receive the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements, including hundreds of volunteers who have been recognised for how they have served their communities through the coronavirus pandemic.