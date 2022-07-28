P3 will create new jobs in the areas while providing comfortable and safe accommodation and tailored support to promote independence for the young people and their children.

The service will provide 24-hour support across four self-contained homes on the same site, with shared spaces for education, social and leisure activities, plus a further six homes for young parents and their children across Mansfield and Sutton.

A dedicated staff team will be in place including Support Workers and an Activities and Play Lead to organise activities for children, as well as outings and social events.

New accommodation and support services for young parents in Mansfield and Sutton is being developed

There will also be voluntary peer mentors, young people with similar life experience who can offer support and advice to people we are supporting.

Rebecca Harrington-Leigh, director of services at of P3 said: “At P3 we believe in people and work alongside them to achieve their potential.

"I'm really excited about this service, it will provide amazing opportunities for young parents and their children to lead fulfilled, positive lives as a family.

“We’ve got plans such as a Grow Your Own project, where people can enjoy the therapeutic effects of gardening, and our Activities and Play Lead will ensure that young families can enjoy educational and beneficial activities such as outings, play activities on site and time to socialise.”