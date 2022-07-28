Childcare champions in Mansfield and Ashfield celebrated at special event

The celebration evening at the Fretwell Complex in Mansfield, was a ‘thank you’ to the hard work and dedication of the sector which makes a difference to the lives of Nottinghamshire’s children and families every day.

The 100 guests included childcare providers, nurseries, early years school settings and childminders, who were nominated by peers and parents for their dedication and passion for supporting children.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young people, said: “We want every child in Nottinghamshire to have the best possible start in life, because we know that a good start shapes lifelong health, wellbeing and prosperity.

Champions in childcare were celebrated at special event

“None of this would be possible without our high quality early years practitioners and leaders. This evening was an opportunity for the council to say thank you to each and every one of them for their commitment to ensuring Nottinghamshire’s children get the best start in life.

"This was an opportunity to recognise all those people who have contributed to making Nottinghamshire’s children and families’ lives better both during the pandemic and beyond.”

More than 440 nominations were received in total and the event showcased individuals and teams in Nottinghamshire that go the extra mile to deliver high quality early years care and education for under-fives.