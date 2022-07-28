Childcare champions in Mansfield and Ashfield celebrated at special event

The celebration evening at the Fretwell Complex in Mansfield, was a ‘thank you’ to the hard work and dedication of the sector which makes a difference to the lives of Nottinghamshire’s children and families every day.
The 100 guests included childcare providers, nurseries, early years school settings and childminders, who were nominated by peers and parents for their dedication and passion for supporting children.
Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young people, said: “We want every child in Nottinghamshire to have the best possible start in life, because we know that a good start shapes lifelong health, wellbeing and prosperity.
“None of this would be possible without our high quality early years practitioners and leaders. This evening was an opportunity for the council to say thank you to each and every one of them for their commitment to ensuring Nottinghamshire’s children get the best start in life.
"This was an opportunity to recognise all those people who have contributed to making Nottinghamshire’s children and families’ lives better both during the pandemic and beyond.”
More than 440 nominations were received in total and the event showcased individuals and teams in Nottinghamshire that go the extra mile to deliver high quality early years care and education for under-fives.
Guests were treated to a roll of honour for all the nominations received and each principal nomination was welcomed on stage to receive a framed certificate including Ellie Pitchford from Enchanted Garden Day Nursery and Samantha Roberts from Mansfield Primary Academy, who were nominated for Exceptional Practitioner, Helen Vale from The Old Meeting House, Mansfield and Sheena Worthington from Sutton Centre Under 5's PSPG, who were nominated for Outstanding Volunteer in a Setting, Sue Townsend from Brooklyn Day Nursery who was nominated for Excellence in Leadership, Cherubs Wynndale, Children's House, Southwell and Tweenie Team at Bright Sparks Nursery, who were nominated for Outstanding Team and Rachel at Mansfield Museum who was nominated for Excellence in Partnership Working.