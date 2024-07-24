Netflix picks up guinea pig documentary by Rainworth resident

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Netflix UK has announced that it has acquired specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keepers of The Pigs, launching on August 1.

The film follows the humorous and heartwarming adventure of director Sharon Walia from Rainworth and rescue center owner Shaz Kelly as they travel from the UK to Peru.

The documentary aims to uncover the forgotten history of the guinea pig and is one of the first major documentaries about these curious creatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The idea for the film originated when freelance journalist Sharon filmed a news report about a local guinea pig rescue in the Midlands, which later went viral.

Netflix UK has announced that it has acquired specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keepers of The Pigs, launching on August 1. Image: NetflixNetflix UK has announced that it has acquired specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keepers of The Pigs, launching on August 1. Image: Netflix
Netflix UK has announced that it has acquired specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keepers of The Pigs, launching on August 1. Image: Netflix

She managed her various jobs, travelled to South America between lockdowns, and then returned home to edit the footage in the evenings.

Read More
Mansfield Woodhouse bride-to-be ‘heartbroken’ as bridal business closes overnigh...

Commenting on the film being picked up by Netflix, Sharon said: “As a regional creative from a marginalised background, it’s a filmmaker’s dream to get onto Netflix, the biggest streaming giant, who have been so supportive and a pleasure to work with.”

The film is also supported by animal charities PETA and Blue Cross, as well as The Guinea Pig Magazine and rescue centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharon, a passionate animal lover and vegan, said that filming people eating guinea pigs was one of the most challenging experiences she has ever encountered.

She added: “But ever have I visited a country that celebrates an animal quite like Peru does with the guinea pig.”

The film provides exclusive access to the launch of a new breed of guinea pig in Peru.

It also includes footage from the annual guinea pig festival, which has never been filmed before.

Related topics:Netflix

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.