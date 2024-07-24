Netflix picks up guinea pig documentary by Rainworth resident
The film follows the humorous and heartwarming adventure of director Sharon Walia from Rainworth and rescue center owner Shaz Kelly as they travel from the UK to Peru.
The documentary aims to uncover the forgotten history of the guinea pig and is one of the first major documentaries about these curious creatures.
The idea for the film originated when freelance journalist Sharon filmed a news report about a local guinea pig rescue in the Midlands, which later went viral.
She managed her various jobs, travelled to South America between lockdowns, and then returned home to edit the footage in the evenings.
Commenting on the film being picked up by Netflix, Sharon said: “As a regional creative from a marginalised background, it’s a filmmaker’s dream to get onto Netflix, the biggest streaming giant, who have been so supportive and a pleasure to work with.”
The film is also supported by animal charities PETA and Blue Cross, as well as The Guinea Pig Magazine and rescue centres.
Sharon, a passionate animal lover and vegan, said that filming people eating guinea pigs was one of the most challenging experiences she has ever encountered.
She added: “But ever have I visited a country that celebrates an animal quite like Peru does with the guinea pig.”
The film provides exclusive access to the launch of a new breed of guinea pig in Peru.
It also includes footage from the annual guinea pig festival, which has never been filmed before.
