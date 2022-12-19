Neighbours pay tribute to man who died after serious fire at his home in Sutton

Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton, were called to a fire on Prior Close, Sutton at around 1.15pm on Friday, December 16.

Sadly a man in his 80s, known as Ken, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire investigation has concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

Floral tributes have been left out of the house in Sutton where a man in his 80s sadly died following a fire

Floral tributes have been placed outside his house and neighbours have described Ken as a ‘lovely’ man.

Denise Newton, 43, who lives on Prior Close, said: “He’s going to be very deeply missed. It was tragic what happened.

"I also got evacuated at the time.

"It’s been hard. We don’t know the cause or what started it.

A man in his 80s has sadly died following a fire at his home in Prior Close, Sutton

"It’s a really sad loss. He was lovely.

"I’ve been here six years, if anything went wrong he used to come round to me, he’d ask me to ring the council for him or do his washing if his washer broke.

"He lived alone but he has family and he used to have carers come.

"He took a nasty fall last year so he was housebound and his health was declining.

"He was wonderful, polite to anybody he saw, he’d speak to anyone he saw.

"We were really lucky to have him as a neighbour.

"He was very well loved and liked.

"He got on with everybody, never had a problem with anyone.

"I feel so sorry for the family.

“My children were really upset. He's the only neighbour they’ve ever known.

“It's a really sad loss. He's lived here a long time. He will be deeply missed by all, he was very well known by everyone.

"During lockdown he would stand at the gate and we would talk to him over the hedge.

"This is a family street.”

Ellen Clarkson, 58, said: “I’ve been on this street 21 years, I knew him to say hello to.

"He used to take my mum to Queen’s Medical Centre as he helped people get to hospital who didn’t have other transport.

"He took badly about two or three years ago.

"On Friday I heard the sirens and thought it was an ambulance for him and then saw the fire coming from the back of the house.

"There were ambulances and police there.”

A file is now being prepared for the Coroner ahead of an inquest, at which time the cause of the fire will be publicly confirmed.

Tim Marston, fire investigation officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sends our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

"A fire investigation has concluded that no suspicious circumstances led to the gentleman’s death.

"We would like to remind people to check on their elderly relatives and neighbours, especially at this time of year. Test smoke alarms weekly and ensure you have an appropriate escape plan.

