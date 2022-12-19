Man in 80s found dead as serious fire consumes home in Sutton-in-Ashfield
A man has sadly died in a serious house fire in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Emergency fire engines were rushed to the incident from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton fire stations following reports of a major blaze at a residence in Prior Close on Friday (December 16).
Frefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the fire when they reached the scene at 1.15pm.
After the flames were extinguished, a man in his 80s was discovered inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
Group manager Jonathan Holford, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On behalf of all of us at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to extend my condolences to the man’s family and friends for their loss.
“We are grateful to the other blue light services for their support at the scene.”
Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: “I’d like to pass on my sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends during this difficult time.
“The man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
“Formal identification will be carried out in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”