Neighbours' dispute in Kirkby leaves elderly disabled man with 'extreme anxiety'

Garry Davies, aged 60, who has a severe heart condition, emphysema and mobility issues, is a council tenant who has been locked in a row with a private homeowner near his home in Kirkby.

He claims he and his partner and carer, Julie Davies, have been threatened by the neighbour in an ongoing series of arguments over boundaries at the property.

A fence has been broken and, at one point, a gate bolted, denying Gary access to his gas meter and a shed in the garden.

Disabled tenant Garry Davies, 60, who is at the centre of an ongoing dispute with his neighbour on Hill View Road, Kirkby.

“I reported it to the council, saying I needed access,” said Garry. “And ever since then, we have had problems.

“I have lived here since 1998, but don’t feel safe any more. I am afraid to go out in case there are any repercussions. I am suffering from extreme anxiety.

"I have contacted the police and am happy with everything they have done to help me. I have a security camera up too, but I feel the council hasn’t been helpful in resolving the issue.

“I would feel safer if I had help moving properties.”

Officers at Ashfield District Council have promised to try and resolve the dispute.

Garry has sent Ashfield Council numerous emails, and also held talks with its anti-social and nuisance behaviour team.

The council confirmed it was aware of the dispute, although it declined to go into details.

Paul Parkinson, council executive director of operations, said: “We are aware of an ongoing neighbour dispute between a private resident and a council tenant, which was first reported to us in April.

“We are working with both parties to help them resolve their issues.”

The council has adopted a firm policy on anti-social behaviour and community safety.

It reads: “All residents have the right to enjoy their homes and where they live without nuisance or annoyance from neighbours.