'Unique' £780,000 house in Sutton that screams: come and have a look inside!

There are certain properties that scream at you: come and have a look inside! And this amazing house in Sutton is one of them.

The main photo of the back of the house overlooking a sizeable garden, with pond, begs you to go through the keyhole and find out more.

So please check out our photo gallery below to marvel at the five-bedroom beauty on Bathwood Drive, off Station Road, that includes a games room, bar, gym and sauna. It is on the market for a guide price of £780,000 with Sutton estate agents Bairstow Eves.

"This is a unique property that is one of a kind,” said a Bairstow Eves spokesperson. “We can’t stress enough just how stunning it is. Internal viewing is essential.”

One of the property’s main assets is that it offers stunning views over Sutton Lawn pleasure ground, especially from the terrace, which forms part of the raised ground floor.

A grand reception hall sets the tone for the rest of the ground floor, which comprises a lounge, dining room, family kitchen/diner, utility room, study and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, a galleried landing gives access to all five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, while the master also provides breathtaking views.There is a family bathroom too with built-in sauna.

The house also has a lower ground floor, which is like a self-contained annexe and, at present, is an entertainment paradise, featuring a snooker and darts room, gym and sauna room.

That garden is mainly laid to lawn and also includes a wide range of borders, shrubs and trees. At the front, you will find off-street parking for several vehicles and a double garage.

