The survey is a chance for you to give your views on crime, community, and your experience of Neighbourhood Watch.

The survey is open to everyone across England and Wales, regardless of whether you are a Neighbourhood Watch member or not.

All responses will be anonymised and aggregated, and everyone who completes the survey can choose to opt-in to the prize draw to win one of four £25 Amazon vouchers.

The Neighbourhood Watch Crime and Community survey has launched

The results will enable the Neighbourhood Watch as a charity to better understand crime and fear of crime, benchmark whether membership in a Neighbourhood Watch scheme or living in a Neighbourhood Watch area impacts crime levels, neighbourliness, and the willingness of communities to work together.