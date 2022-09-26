Mansfield Primary School receives £1,000 donation from Amazon
A £1,000 donation from the Amazon team in Chesterfield will go towards improving the Forest School at Samuel Barlow Primary Academy in Mansfield.
Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “At Amazon, we take pride in supporting the academic development of young learners in our community through STEM programmes and donations.
"The Samuel Barlow Primary Academy is a great academy in our community, and we’re pleased to support the staff and pupils with this donation.”
Sarah Kahler, principal from Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, said: “Thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation, which has been welcomed by everyone at our academy.
"This donation will enhance our Forest School provision and enable us to buy tools, such as ropes and tarpaulins, and equipment for experiencing the great outdoors as part of our curriculum.”