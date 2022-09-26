Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “At Amazon, we take pride in supporting the academic development of young learners in our community through STEM programmes and donations.

"The Samuel Barlow Primary Academy is a great academy in our community, and we’re pleased to support the staff and pupils with this donation.”

Samuel Barlow Primary Academy in Mansfield has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon team in Chesterfield

Sarah Kahler, principal from Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, said: “Thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation, which has been welcomed by everyone at our academy.