Stylists from a Mansfield hair salon are celebrating after securing two awards at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

Mark Leeson has been named Artistic Team of the Year as well as stylist Olivia Binch being crowned Eastern Hairdresser of the Year.

The results were revealed at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday, November 27, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

The Mark Leeson Artistic Team beat competition from five other finalists to win the Artistic Team category, each having submitted a photographic collection demonstrating outstanding technical and creative expertise.

Mark Leeson has been awarded Artistic Team of the Year at HJ's British Hairdressing Awards 2023

Mark Leeson said: “We are so honoured to have won this award.

“This is our fourth time winning and it feels absolutely amazing. We pour so much time, effort and passion into creating our photographic collections, there’s a story behind every shot.

“It really is a team effort and we all work so well together and support one another.

“The standard of entries was so high and to have our work acknowledged by such an esteemed panel of judges means the world to us.”

Stylist Olivia Binch was crowned Eastern Hairdresser of the Year

And Olivia gained the top spot as the East of England’s most outstanding hairdresser, in a category which welcomed entrants from 11 counties.

She said: “I feel ecstatic to have won this award. I want to thank everyone at Mark Leeson salon, my mum and dad and my fiancé, as well as everyone else who has supported me.

“The last few years I created black and white collections and this year I went bold and bright. I threw everything at it! It’s a great feeling when your hard work is recognised by the best in the industry. Well done to all the winners.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “Almost four decades since they began, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to celebrate the most exciting and creative names in our industry.

“In winning the Artistic Team category, the Mark Leeson Artistic Team have demonstrated a creative vision and level of expertise that is jaw-dropping.

“Their work is an inspiration to us all and utterly deserving of this title.