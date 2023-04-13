National Highways donations help fund life-saving work of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Staff across the Midlands have been donating clothing, accessories, toys, books and other household goods for the air ambulances covering those regions.

Money raised from the sale of the donations will help fund the charities’ life-saving work.

Across the Midlands, 176 bags of donations were collected for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and The Air Ambulance Service.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance representatives collect the donations amassed at National Highways’ offices near Annesley

James Bird, National Highways customer services manager for the Midlands, said: “We see the outstanding work the air ambulances do at close hand.

"Many of our staff and supply chain members have a real affinity with them, either from being on scene at incidents they are responding to, or through volunteering for their charities. For many colleagues just knowing they are there is a comfort.

“As independent charities that rely on the generosity of public donations we’re delighted to be able to raise funds to support their life-saving work in this way.”

Chris Bailey, head of Operations for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “With the rising number of missions and the rising costs in our operations, this donation comes in a timely fashion.