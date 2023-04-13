News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

National Highways donations help fund life-saving work of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

National Highways and members of its supply chain have been clearing out their cupboards to donate items for air ambulance charities to sell in their shops.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

Staff across the Midlands have been donating clothing, accessories, toys, books and other household goods for the air ambulances covering those regions.

Money raised from the sale of the donations will help fund the charities’ life-saving work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the Midlands, 176 bags of donations were collected for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and The Air Ambulance Service.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance representatives collect the donations amassed at National Highways’ offices near AnnesleyLincs and Notts Air Ambulance representatives collect the donations amassed at National Highways’ offices near Annesley
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance representatives collect the donations amassed at National Highways’ offices near Annesley
Most Popular

James Bird, National Highways customer services manager for the Midlands, said: “We see the outstanding work the air ambulances do at close hand.

"Many of our staff and supply chain members have a real affinity with them, either from being on scene at incidents they are responding to, or through volunteering for their charities. For many colleagues just knowing they are there is a comfort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Increased demand at King’s Mill Hospital as industrial action continues

“As independent charities that rely on the generosity of public donations we’re delighted to be able to raise funds to support their life-saving work in this way.”

Chris Bailey, head of Operations for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “With the rising number of missions and the rising costs in our operations, this donation comes in a timely fashion.

"Not only do Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance benefit from this lovely gesture, but people living in our communities who rely on our charity shops to support them during this cost of living crisis, benefit also. Thank you so much to everyone who supports this initiative.”

Related topics:James BirdMoneyNotts Air Ambulance