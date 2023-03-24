National Day of Reflection in Mansfield marks three years since first Covid-19 lockdown

To mark the National Day of Reflection, Mansfield Council had a minute’s silence and lit candles.

The day aims to give the nation a chance to remember loved ones, support grieving people, and connect with others in the community.

In recognition of the NHS and blue light services, the Bentinck Memorial in Mansfield’s Market Place was lit up blue at dusk.

Chief executive Adam Hill lights a candle at the Cenotaph to mark National Day of Reflection

Adam Hill, council chief executive, gave a short speech in an acknowledgement of the occasion and this was followed by a staff event held at the Cenotaph, behind Mansfield Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, where strategic director Mariam Amos gave a short speech and lit a candle before joining the nation in a minute's silence at noon.

Mr Hill said: "It is hard to believe that on this day three years ago we were on the cusp of a change none of us would have recognised and it changed our lives forever.

“We need to make the time to reflect. Reflect on those people who have died, reflect on the support we need to give for those people who are grieving and reach out to each other in this time of reflection.

Strategic director Mariam Amos lights a candle

“For many families, today will be a very emotional time, a time when they think back and remember some difficult moments, life-changing moments, that they will have experienced.

“However, we must also remember those people that supported the country during that time.”