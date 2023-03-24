Starting on Saturday, April 1, there will be the musuem’s biggest Makers Market to date between 10am and 3pm. Entry is free and you’ll be sure to find something to treat yourself or a loved one to.

Take a trip to the Undiscovered Island between April 1, and April 16, at an immersive exhibition from Makers of Imaginary Worlds. This is free for all visitors thanks to Arts Council funding.

You can learn about the Windrush generation and the impact they had on Mansfield and the surrounding areas in the It Runs Through Us exhibition, which is being held at Mansfield Museum until the end of November.

are running daily ARTBEAT! sessions in the school holidays to provide free, family fun between 10am and noon.

On Tuesday, April 4, Make an egg box coral reef; Wednesday, April 5, Make loo roll sea creatures; Thursday, April 6, Paper plate jellyfish; Tuesday, April 11, Carnival mask making; Wednesday, April 12, Origami boats; Thursday, April 13, Make a suitcase and Friday, April 14, Make a St George’s Day shield and flag.

You can have your treasured possessions valued by Bamfords Auctioneers on the first Thursday of every month between 1pm to 3pm.

The Sanctuary and Games Café runs every fortnight on a Thursday from 1pm until 2.30pm. Pop in for a cuppa, chat and a board game in a warm, safe space. Forthcoming dates include March 30, and April 13, and it is a free event and no booking is required.

The museum’s Swap Shop reopens on Wednesday, April 19, until Friday, May 26. Simply bring along any clean and reusable clothes you wish to donate to the museum and you will receive the equivalent number of tokens for you to 'go shopping' and choose your ‘new to you’ goodies. The museum also offers ‘pay what you can’ for anyone browsing without making a donation.

On the third Wednesday of the month from 1.30pm to 3pm, The Reminiscence Tea Room is ideal for anyone living with memory loss as well as their friends and family.

The next event is on April 19, so go along for tea, cake and a friendly chat with the volunteers. This is a free event and no booking is required.

The museum’s next Stay and Play session for under 5s takes place from 12.30pm to 2pm on Friday, April 28, and is themed around the King’s Coronation. Crafts include making flags and bunting or why not bring your teddy bears along and join in with the tea party in the Buxton Gallery?

And the first ever Mansfield Carnival is taking place on Saturday, June 17, in the Market Place and you’re invited to be part of the dance troupe. Maria Slack is running free carnival dance classes at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm or Ladybrook Community Centre on Thursdays from 6pm to 7.15pm.

The museum will be closed on Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10).