National Beer Garden Day: Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost through the years

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Feb 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 10:56 BST
May 22 is National Beer Garden Day in the UK, prompting us to reflect on some great pubs in Mansfield that we have loved and lost.

From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar and the Covid-19 pandemic made us realise how important they were to us.

Do you remember these? Would you like to see any of them return?

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield

Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield Photo: Anne Shelley

The Palais De Danse, Leeming Street, Mansfield

Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Palais De Danse, Leeming Street, Mansfield Photo: submitted

Queens Head, Queen Street, Mansfield

Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Queens Head, Queen Street, Mansfield Photo: Google

The Old Eight Bells, Church Street, Mansfield

Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Old Eight Bells, Church Street, Mansfield Photo: Google

