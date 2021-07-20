The National Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Awards celebrates the most inclusive practice for young people in schools, colleges, educational settings and employment across the UK.

Portland is a leading independent specialist college and registered care home for young adults with disabilities.

During his time at the college, Dave Winter has helped his learners to achieve many successes throughout his career and as he has developed, he has been able to have an even bigger impact on more people.

Dave Winter

After designing and introducing the first sports curriculum at Portland in 2006, learners have the opportunity to compete in local, regional and national events, and Dave has led many successes with learners representing England in Boccia squads and the Table Cricket team have won the Lord Taverner’s national title several times.

Dave has also introduced a comprehensive evening enrichment programme for learners which he has opened up to others in the community.

Dave is now in the process of rolling out a new initiative at Portland; the Be Healthy, Active and Courageous project, which involves a 12-week training programme for staff to provide the knowledge tools and techniques for staff to support learners with self-awareness, self-regulation, goal setting, achievement habits, self-compassion and resilience.

All of this is alongside Dave’s busy role of managing a complex curriculum and large team of specialist staff to ensure our learning programmes are delivered to the highest quality and in line with learner aspirations.

Mr Winter said: “I am very honoured to have received this award. I have dedicated the last 23 years of my life to Portland and the learners that have passed through our doors in that time, but I wouldn’t be where I am now without the support of my colleagues and family and for that I am extremely grateful.”

