hroughout the school holidays the attraction will host a series of fun, nature-themed activities to help families discover nature at their local RSPB nature reserve or whilst escaping the everyday on a staycation.

Running for just over four weeks from Wednesday, July 28, to Monday, August 30, Wild in the Greenwood offers fun activities across the school holidays.

Visitors can enjoy a blend of exciting live re-enactments with the Outlaws, have a go at archery and join in the longbow workshop.

Dad walking with daughter on his shoulders through an RSPB nature reserve

This summer there’s also nature themed guided walks and bug hunting to discover the creatures that call this special forest their home.

RSPB Sherwood Forest’s special family trail also gives everyone a reason to roam through the forest whilst finding clues to a new mystery riddle.

Gemma Howarth, senior site manager at RSPB Sherwood Forest nature reserve said: “We’re excited to welcome families back to RSPB Sherwood Forest for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone.”

For full Big Wild Summer event details at RSPB Sherwood Forest nature reserve and other reserves across England, visit events.rspb.org.uk/bigwildsummer.

