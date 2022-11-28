Musicians and supporters flock to Mansfield town centre to support popular busker

More than 100 supporters and musicians descended on Mansfield town centre to perform music together in support of Wes Dolan, following the busker’s ban.

Wes Dolan, aged 42, said he has received hundreds of comments and messages in support since his 24-hour ban from the town centre following complaints he was causing a nuisance.

And the community came together, with more than 100 supporters and musicians – as a live rendition of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds filled the town.

‘We stand with Wes’, in Market Place, was organised by musicians Daniel Vardy and Warren Ireland.

Other musicians from the area, including Ferocious Dog frontman Ken Bonsall, came along to support Wes and celebrate the busking community.

Wes said he was overwhelmed by the support he received and hoped to continue doing what he loves – sharing music with Mansfield.

Warren Ireland, aged 28 from Kirkby, said: “It is beautiful to see the amount of people in support, standing with Wes.

“Busking is his main income, and we want to ensure he can continue doing that without any difficulties.

“It is wonderful to see that there are so many people who love him just as much as I do, and as much as Daniel and Ken do.

“I am so pleased and really happy with the turnout.”

Kath Quinlan, a musician from Mansfield who said she learned how to play music from Wes and his family.

She said: “I just love singing and love coming together like this – standing together, and showing support.

“If you get on the wrong side of our community, then we will sing at you really loud.”

