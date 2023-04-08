Music charity working in Ashfield becomes Arts Council national portfolio organisation

Opus Music community interest company is delighted to become part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

Opus Music has been awarded £145,000 per year over the next three years by Arts Council England and the UK Government.

This new investment reflects the role Opus plays locally, regionally, and nationally in the delivery, training, and advocacy for the use of music within health and social care.

Opus musician Sarah Matthews and a patient make music.

The funding will support the development of three new communities of practice based within the Ashfield, Bolsover and Nottingham regions with a specific focus upon supporting people experiencing mental health challenges.

It will allow Opus to reach a broader range of musicians and participants, building a broader and increasingly diverse and inclusive approach to the use of music within health and social care.

The Midlands-based music for wellbeing charity is known across the region for the incredible impact it makes within healthcare settings.

Current work sees specially trained healthcare musicians making weekly visits to hospitals including King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, as well as the child and adolescent mental health service inpatient unit at Hopewood Hospital,Nottingham.

Sarah Matthews, Nick Cutts, Oli Matthews and Richard Kensington from the Opus music team.

Nick Cutts, Opus chief executive, said: “We are delighted and hugely grateful to have been chosen as one of Arts Council England’s new National Portfolio organisations over the next three years.

“This investment comes at a time when we are increasingly recognising the power music can have on our lives, especially when we are experiencing health challenges.

“We are looking forward to working even more closely with these three communities, developing more, and increasingly relevant opportunities for people of all ages to both lead and to engage in music and music-making.

“We are excited to be working with them to create opportunities to explore how music can play an important part of the health and wellbeing of themselves and of their communities.”

Musicians from Ashfield, Bolsover, and Nottingham are invited to work with Opus to develop their musical activities which support the health and wellbeing of people within the community – Opus is offering paid work for two musicians from each region to work alongside ir to develop this community offer.

Experienced musicians interested in learning more are asked to contact Mr Cutts on 07786 157515 or email [email protected]