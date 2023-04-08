News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
36 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
49 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Male staff at King's Mill paid 28.8 per cent more than females on average

Male staff at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital are paid 28.8 per cent more per hour on average than female colleagues, new figures have revealed.

By Andrew Topping
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST- 2 min read

However, the gender pay gap at the trust has decreased year-on-year and extra work is planned to address the imbalance.

Sherwood Forest Hospital NHS Trust papers reveal male staff are paid £23.08 per hour on average, while female employees have an average hourly wage of £16.44, a difference of £6.64.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is despite there being 5,620 female staff at the trust, which runs King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals, compared with 1,213 male employees.

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.
King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.
Most Popular

Trust papers say the gap is the result of a greater percentage of men in higher-paid jobs. Some 43.2 per cent of male staff are earning the highest rate of pay, compared with just 21.5 per cent of females.

The trust saw an increase in females taking on higher-paid roles in 2022, while the number of males remained “broadly the same”, which helped decrease the pay gap by 5.4 per cent compared with 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the gap is considerably smaller when considering the median pay difference – the hourly rate at the mid-point of each scale for each gender, rather than the average rate for all employees.

Figures show men earn a median hourly rate of £18.47, compared with £15.91 for women, a gap of £2.56.

The trust said this figure is “more indicative”, because it is “impacted less by the female-to-male ratio”.

Read More
Praise for residents' response after Mansfield house fire
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In papers, the trust said: “The lower and lower-middle quartiles have the most pronounced gender split, because female staff are the predominant majority.

“In the lower quartiles are administrative and ancillary staff, such as healthcare support workers, that traditionally attract a higher proportion of females.

“The upper quartile has a lower proportion of females, because of different gender splits in medical staffing and senior management roles, although the gap is closing.”

The issue was discussed during the trust’s latest board meeting. Directors heard measures are in place to cut the gap further, including ensuring gender balance during recruitment panels and attempts to “identify and address the gap in the female medical workforce”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trust also plans to “actively promote leadership opportunities” to lower-paid and female staff.

Robert Simcox, trust director of people, said: “There will be a continued focus on addressing the gap.”

Sutton