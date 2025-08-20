Murder arrest made following man’s death in Mansfield Woodhouse

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a man’s death in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Police were called to Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 6.20pm on Sunday (August 17), after paramedics discovered a man dead inside a home.

It is believed the man, in his 50s, was injured following a disturbance in the street the previous day (August 16) after 10.30pm.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the man’s death and have been carrying out extensive inquiries.

This has resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Police have also arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The three suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our sympathies remain with the victim’s family and friends in the light of this tragic incident, and our specially trained officers will continue to support them.

“We’ve now arrested three suspects in connection with this man’s death, including one man on suspicion of murder.

“While our investigation is progressing, we are still urging anyone with information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – to get in touch with us without delay.

“I’d also like to take this time to reassure local residents that although this has likely caused a degree of local concern, we believe this is an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 513 of 17 August 2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25E84-PO1.