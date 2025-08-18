Murder investigation launches after man found dead inside Mansfield Woodhouse home

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead inside a home.

Officers were called to the address in Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, around 6.20pm on Sunday (August 17) after paramedics made the discovery.

It is believed the man, aged in his 50s, was injured following a disturbance in the street the previous day (August 16) around 10.30pm.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation as they try to understand exactly what led to the man’s death.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a man.

“Family members have been informed and specially trained officers will be deployed to offer them support as our inquiries continue.

“A team of detectives are working at pace to progress the investigation and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch without delay.

“We’d particularly like to hear from any witnesses to a street altercation in the Newhaven Avenue and Newcastle Street area on Saturday night.

“Likewise, if you have any recorded CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help us with our investigation then please contact police.

“We understand what happened is likely to have caused concern locally, however we believe this to have been an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 513 of 17 August 2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25E84-PO1.