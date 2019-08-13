Mum's loving tribute to stabbed Mansfield teen Liam Peters

The devastated mum of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Mansfield has paid an emotional tribute to her 'fun-loving' son.

Liam Peters, also known as Liam Gray, was stabbed in an incident on Gladstone Street on August 1.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

Scores of well-wishes were made including a number of flowers left on the street by a community in mourning.

Liam's mum Joanne Peters has thanked the community in Mansfield for their support, and says Liam had 'everything to live for'.

Ms Peters said: "On behalf of myself, my partner Antony Lumley and our three children Paige, Madison and Freddy, we would like to thank the Mansfield community for their continued support after the fatal stabbing of our beloved son and brother, Liam Peters.

"Liam was just 18 years old, and just two weeks into being a father himself.

"Liam was a happy, fun-loving young man with everything to live for

"It is with sadness and devastation that he has lost his life to such a horrific crime.

"At our time of grieving and heartbreak, A Wass family funeral directors will be dealing with any enquiries on our behalf, and carrying out his funeral."

A fundraising event will take place on Sunday August 18, to raise money for his funeral, for his two-week-old daughter, and for a knife crime charity that will be decided by the family.

The day will be held at Forest Town Arena 12pm, and all are welcome.

There will be an auction, raffle, bouncy castle, play area for children, a rodeo bull, glitter tattoos and fireworks.

A GoFundMe page has been created with the aim of raising £5,000 to help Liam's family pay for his funeral.