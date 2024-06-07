Multiple arrests in successful Mansfield town centre policing operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine people were arrested and two vulnerable missing people found during a regular community policing operation in Mansfield.

Officers on the town centre policing team joined forces with the district council, charities and community groups to combat some of the key issues affecting the town centre.

Supported by staff from Framework, the Beacon Project and Mansfield BID, the team maintained a highly-visible presence in the town centre – tackling antisocial behaviour by people sleeping rough, shoplifting and problems linked to the nighttime economy.

Over two days five people were arrested and charged with theft offences; two were charged with criminal damage and two more people were given cautions for theft offences.

Three people were also directed to leave the town centre of begging and drinking alcohol in the street, and two vulnerable missing people were found.

PC Kevin Marshall said: “We know from experience that a lot of offending in the town centre is linked to a relatively small number of people who often have additional needs that are driving their offending.

“These include substance abuse, mental-ill health, rough sleeping and sometimes a combination of all of those things.

“By working closely with key partners in the town who have real expertise in these areas, we are not only better able to locate and catch those people in the act; we are also able to ensure they are getting the help and support they need to for root causes of their offending.