Here are nine breeds of dog that make ideal pets for the elderly - including the Boston Terrier and French Bulldog

By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:09 BST
If you’re looking forward to retirement and want to get a dog to keep you busy during your free time here are some of the breeds that we think are great for the older generation.

Having a dog is the perfect way to get some exercise and have a constant companion to keep you company.

But finding the right dog for you can sometimes be difficult.

So here are nine breeds of dog that we think would make an ideal pet for the older generation.

1. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Known famously as the favourite dog of Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners. Photo: Pixabay

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. Photo: Pixabay

3. Poodle

Poodles have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month. Photo: Pixabay

4. French Bulldog

A breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time and French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions. Photo: Pixabay

