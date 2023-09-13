Watch more videos on Shots!

Severn Trent Water teams are continuing to work hard across the Ravensdale area of Mansfield to install more than 230 environmentally friendly interventions designed to slow surface water down by storing and filtering it before returning it to the network – meaning the system is not overwhelmed in storm events.

Eight rain gardens, 24 areas of permeable paving and a tree pit have been installed across Ravensdale so far, as Severn Trent works to make Mansfield “more resilient” against the increasing threat of flooding from climate change, population growth and urban development.

Adam Boucher, from Severn Trent, said: “The progress we’re making on this exciting project will deliver huge benefits to communities in Mansfield.

Visualisation shows what the SuDS will look like outside of Ravensdale Shops once planting is complete

“Our teams have been moving full steam ahead to complete our work in Ravensdale as quickly as possible.

“We’ve also finished installing sustainable drainage systems outside of the shops on Ravensdale Road, with planting work to follow in early autumn.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work. We realise our temporary lights on roads such as Newgate Lane, Carter Lane and Eakring Road can be an inconvenience at times, but I’d like to thank everyone for their understanding as we complete this project that will have a wonderful impact for 90,000 local people in the area.”

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and Leisure, said: “The progress made at Ravensdale so far is an exciting milestone in this project to make Mansfield district cleaner, greener and more flood resilient.

“Severn Trent’s innovative programme interlinks perfectly with the council’s ongoing plans to ‘green up’ Mansfield. Our urban greening project works are coming to fruition with the opening of the Memorial Garden in the town centre and ongoing partnership work to plant more than 3,000 trees across the district.

“The council has been working with Severn Trent to minimise traffic disruption during these innovative and exciting installations.