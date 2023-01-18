Northfield Primary and Nursery School, which has 430 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, has been told it ‘requires improvement’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

The rating was applied even though inspectors praised many elements of the Cox’s Lane school and ranked three individual categories – behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early-years provision – as ‘Good’.

Areas pinpointed for improvement included quality of education and leadership and management.

Northfield Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield Woodhouse has had its Ofsted rating downgraded from 'Good' to 'Requires Improvement'.

Julie Jenkins, headteacher, said: “We are disappointed. We will consider all the points raised carefully and continue to be proactive to address them, including work that is already under way.

“We have a dedicated staff and recognise the efforts and determination of our students.

“Everyone remains committed to working with parents and carers, and achieving the best outcomes for all students.

“While there is work to do, we are pleased Ofsted recognised many positive and valuable aspects of our school. There is much to be proud of.”

Head teacher Julie Jenkins says "there is much to be proud of" at Northfield, despite the disappointing Ofsted verdict.

The inspectors’ newly published report, following a visit in November, hails Northfield – which had previously been rated ‘good’ – as “welcoming and friendly”, where pupils are “happy and proud members of the school”.

Youngsters behaved well and were polite. They felt safe and there were “high levels of trust between staff and pupils”.

The report says: “Leaders want the best for pupils, who experience a broad range of learning activities and develop their interests and talents in after-school clubs.

“Pupils work hard and want to do their best. They enjoy learning.”

The inspectors congratulated Northfield’s “innovative” leaders, who understood the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, while “caring and supportive staff” helped early-years children settle well and safeguarding arrangements for children were good, including online.

Special praise was reserved for the way Northfield promoted reading.

However, areas where the school fell down, according to inspectors, included failing to implement the intended curriculum effectively, resulting in gaps in pupils’ knowledge.