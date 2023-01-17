Sutton school cracks down on bad behaviour of pupils after Ofsted downgrade

It comes after Quarrydale Academy, which has 1,230 youngsters on its books, was told it “requires improvement” by the education watchdog, having previously been rated ‘good’.

Tim Paling, headteacher, promised rapid improvement and vowed to ensure Quarrydale students “get the best education they can and go on to achieve their potential.”

In their newly published report, Ofsted inspectors described behaviour as “inconsistent”.

The Ofsted rating for the 1,230-pupil Quarrydale Academy in Sutton has been downgraded from 'Good' to 'Requires Improvement'.

Their report says: “In general, pupils are polite, behave well and work hard, but some pupils disrupt lessons and are boisterous in the corridors. This makes others feel uncomfortable.”

Ofsted says staff “recognised behaviour needed to improve”, but “leaders have not made their expectations sufficiently clear”.

The report says: “Not all staff have high expectations of how pupils should behave. They allow negative attitudes to spread. Some pupils behave poorly around school and treat others with disrespect.”

Mr Paling said: “It is felt some students were given too many chances. Therefore, we are going to revise our behaviour policy, so it is clearer and easier to implement.

Head teacher Tim Paling says Quarrydale Academy has formulated a post-Ofsted action plan to improve the school.

“For students who make poor choices about how they behave, it deals with them more quickly.”

He also pointed out “some students really struggled with meeting our expectations” on their return to school after the Covid pandemic, which hit Ashfield hard, and lockdowns.

“Staff absences were also higher than usual,” he said. “This meant it was harder to achieve the consistently high standards we expect from everyone who works or studies at Quarrydale.”

The inspectors praise the Stoneyford Road academy’s “wide-ranging curriculum” and say its motto, Aspire, Believe, Achieve, sums up its ambitions for all pupils.

"However, pupils’ experiences in lessons vary,” they said, following their two-day inspection in November. “This means they do not always learn as well as they could.”

They said not all teachers make accurate checks or use assessment correctly to provide feedback, leaving pupils with “gaps or misconceptions” in their learning.

Mr Paling, who has been headteacher since 2016, responded positively to the watchdog’s challenge to “set a clear vision for how the school should be improved”. He promised that the “pace of work to improve the school will now accelerate”, with parents kept informed throughout.

“We have already written a post-Ofsted action plan and strengthened staffing,” he said. “I am determined to ensure that Quarrydale students get the best education they can and go on to achieve their potential.”

The one category in the Ofsted report to be rated ‘good’ is Quarrydale’s sixth-form provision, which receives rich praise.

The inspectors say the 110 pupils in the sixth form “are well supported by expert teachers, who choose resources skilfully”.

“Relationships between staff and students are excellent,” says the report. “Students get clear advice and guidance, and contribute meaningfully to school life.”

Ofsted also acclaims Quarrydale’s “strong careers programme”, its “high-quality pastoral support” and its “effective safeguarding arrangements”, including when pupils were online.

Equally effective was the school’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.