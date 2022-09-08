MPs pay tribute following death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, released a joint statement with Coun Roger Jackson, council chairman, and Adrian Smith, acting council chief executive.

They said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, who has been a mainstay in our lives and a figurehead for our nation.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, having been on the throne for 70 years.

“We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, as the whole country comes to terms with this news and mourns her passing.”

Paying tribute, Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, said: “It's been a tough few years for our great country, but you cannot possibly measure the loss of our Queen.

“For more than 70 years, she has served the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with great passion and dignity.

“Our Queen’s passing is a loss to the whole world and my thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP, said: “The saddest of all days for our country and our people. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.

“Your service and dedication to our nation will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts are with the Royal family at this time.”

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, said: “The passing of the Queen is an extremely sad moment for the people of the United Kingdom and a significant point in British history.

“A steadfast servant to our nation for more than 70 years, she has been a constant in the lives of us all; many of us have only known one monarch and her passing leaves a huge void.

“Even up until just a few days ago, she was discharging her Constitutional duties, such was her dedication to the position she assumed in 1952. Repeatedly during her reign, she had rededicated her commitment to her roles as monarch and head of the Commonwealth.

“There has never been a monarch who emulated the longevity of a reign that only months ago marked its Platinum Jubilee. I was honoured to attend so many events to mark the occasions across Bolsover constituency marking an extraordinary reign and the affection which was shown for the Queen was amazing.

“Many will have personal memories of meeting or seeing the Queen, be that on visits to the area over the years or other events.

“None of us will forget her tremendous sense of humour and zest for life. Her role with James Bond in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games was a great highlight, as was her more recent appearance with Paddington Bear during the Jubilee celebrations in June.

“Supported by her devoted husband, Philip, until only last year, my thoughts are with her family at this sad time as they mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.