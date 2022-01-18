During the visit Jon Hughes, managing director of Haribo UK, provided a guided tour and explained how the brand’s retail strategy has developed over recent years.

Showcasing family favourites, as well as the largest range of treats from around the world and Haribo’s industry-leading sugar-reduced range, Mr Fletcher was also shown a full selection of exclusive merchandise, along with a giant pick ‘n’ mix station, which has become a popular attraction with shoppers.

Mr Hughes said: “We were really pleased to welcome Mark to the store.

Jon Hughes (MD of Haribo UK); Heather Williams (Assistant Store Manager); Amy Scott (Store Manager) and Mark Fletcher MP.

"We’re proud, to add a further positive chapter to our retail journey and create new jobs and retail opportunities here in the East Midlands.

“The experience you get from our stores is like no other, and we hope that we managed to capture that for Mark during his visit.”

Mr Fletcher said: “It’s great to see brands like Haribo coming to the East Midlands. Not only does this add something new and exciting to the retail experience at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands but it creates jobs too.

“It’s been great to speak to local people that are starting their career journeys with Haribo UK, and also hear about the brand’s investment in reformulation and sugar reduction."