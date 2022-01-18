Last month, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that there has been a 16 per cent increase nationwide in reported fly-tipping during the pandemic.

But Ashfield District Council is breaking that trend, with a 20 per cent reduction in fly-tipping reports received in 2021 compared with 2020.

The council’s Community Safety Team have made significant efforts to curtail fly-tipping in the district which resulted in 545 fly-tipping investigations with 88 fines issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 since April 2021, the highest recorded amount in the council’s history.

Reports of fly-tipping in Ashfield have reduced in the last year

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “Tackling fly-tipping is a high priority for the council; it is a serious criminal offence and a blight on our communities, so it is fantastic to see that incidents of fly-tipping have massively reduced in Ashfield.

“We are dedicated to cleaning up the district and clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes. We will continue to work towards reducing the amount of fly-tips by offering residents a chance to dispose of their bulky items, extra waste collections, and persisting with enforcement of those who do fly-tip.

“We have just recommitted to delivering another Big Ashfield Spring Clean in 2022 to help residents responsibly dispose of their additional waste."