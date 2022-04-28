MP urges Prime Minister to accelerate delivery of projects in Mansfield

Ben Bradley stated ‘we’ll be bidding into the Levelling Up Fund this Spring and Mansfield residents now want to see the tangible outcomes of those capital funds for the town centre’.

During Prime Minister’s Questions he asked the Prime Minister to look into ‘how he might help accelerate the process of getting from successful funding announcement to spades in the ground so that residents can benefit from those investments’.

The Prime Minister described Mr Bradley as a ‘fantastic champion for Mansfield’ and welcomed the fact Mansfield had been awarded £12 million as part of the Towns Funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Prime Minister’s Questions

Mr Bradley has followed up on his question by writing to the Prime Minister to ensure that new funding announcements can be turned into new buildings and changes in Mansfield’s town centre.

Mr Bradley said: “I’m pleased I had the chance to highlight the huge amounts of funding Mansfield has received in recent years.

"We’re clearly a key part of Government’s levelling up agenda, and I have taken every opportunity to raise our case with Ministers across all departments.

“We’ve been successful with our Towns fund, and we’re bidding for Levelling Up Fund money for the town centre too. There’s a lot going on for Mansfield.