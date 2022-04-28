Mr Bradley is one of 287 Commons members to receive the reciprocal sanction.

The ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11.

A translation of a statement reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti read: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.”

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is among those sanctioned by Russian Government

Those named are now banned from travelling to Russia and any assets they hold in the country are likely to be frozen.

The list is out of date and contains several people who are no longer Members of Parliament.

Ben Bradley MP said: “Being sanctioned by the Russian Government wasn’t something I was expecting.

"Luckily, I had no plans to visit Russia so this won’t hinder any future travel arrangements…