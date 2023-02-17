MP hails work of South Normanton male mental health hospital after visit

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, visited Storthfield House, on Storth Lane, a 22-bed, specialist, high-dependency, inpatient rehabilitation service for men.

Mr Fletcher, who praised the “passionate” staff for the high quality care they provide, toured the facility, run by health and social care provider Cygnet Health Care, and spoke to staff and service users during his visit to find out more about the treatment offered on site and what a typical recovery journey looks like for the men benefitting from the service.

Ricky Holland and Samantha Armstrong, of Cygnet Health Care, with Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, centre.

Samantha Armstrong, Storthfield House hospital manager, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Mark, so he could see the excellent work being done to support men with mental health issues. It is important for us to welcome guests and share more about the work we do.

“From the moment an individual arrives, the team works with them to maximise positive outcomes and recovery, while focusing on discharge plans, to enable the individual to move on to the least restrictive environment for them. The service is dedicated to providing a high-quality environment for promoting long-term recovery and it is great Mark was able to see this.

“We take great pride in what we achieve here and it meant a lot to staff that Mark took the time to listen to us and that we were given an opportunity to share our work with him.”

“Having local support for the work we do is vital and we are also grateful to the local community and our neighbours for the links we enjoy with them, as it helps with our service users’ recovery and reintegration.”

Mr Fletcher said: “It was brilliant to visit this fantastic facility that provides such important support for men who are struggling with their mental health.

“What was clear to me is how it values service users as individuals and empowers them to unlock their talents and aspirations.

“I would like to thank the staff who took the time to speak with me, they are incredibly hard-working and passionate people who go above and beyond in the care of their service users.