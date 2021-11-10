Ben Bradley visited Southwell Road Post Office, Mansfield, today (November 9) to congratulate postmistress Janet Langdon.

The visit was an opportunity for Mr Bradley to see the role the branch plays in supporting small businesses and residents with cash deposits and withdrawals.

Mr Bradley was taken behind the counter to see how Janet operated the branch and made his own delivery, giving the postmistress a long serving certificate and a bouquet of flowers.

MP Ben Bradley visited Southwell Road Post Office, Mansfield to congratulate Postmistress Janet Langdon on 20 years’ service to her community.

Last month Post Offices across Mansfield saw more than £4 million in business and personal cash deposits, a figure up four per cent compared with October 2020 (£3.8 million).

Cash deposits are up more than 50 per cent when compared with April 2020 (£1.8 million) when the first UK-wide lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic was implemented.

Cash withdrawals were at their second highest all year at £1.3 million, just below what they saw in August.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley pictured with Postmistress Janet Langdon and Post Office Ltd Area Manager Gideon Hancock.

Mr Bradley said: “I want to congratulate Janet for running her Post Office for the past 20 years. Janet’s a popular figure here with local residents and her branch provides a real lifeline for the local community.

"It was a privilege to be shown how the branch works and great to meet the team that supports Janet. I hope she will continue as the postmistress for many years to come.”

Janet said: “Running this branch for the past 20 years has been a real privilege for me. I have enjoyed getting to know all of my customers, many of whom have been coming here for years.

"We have a lot of elderly residents in this area and they really do appreciate having somewhere that they can come for a chat and send off a parcel or a letter to their grandkids or other family and friends or withdraw some cash for their shopping.

“Increasingly I’ve been seeing younger people coming to the branch more and more with home shopping returns and its clear Post Offices really are appreciated by the different generations.”