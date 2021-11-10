The brain injury association store on Station Street relies on volunteers and has been trying to recruit a paid deputy for some years.

An appeal in the Chad for donations of items to be sold in the shop recently had an “amazing response,” now the shop hopes a plea for a deputy manager may hit the same chord.

The shop is currently managed by Tracey Iliffe who said: “We’ve not had much luck over the past few years recruiting a paid deputy manager.

The shop window at the Headway charity shop on Station Road, Kirkby, with its current display to mark Remembrance Day

“But we also need lots of volunteers too. Our volunteers have all been great, really mucking in and helping out where they can but they often go on to find secure paid work, after their experience here helps them, which is really fantastic. But at times, it has been hard for us to find sickness or holiday cover.

"Unfortunately, volunteer recruitment seems to be at an all time low at the minute, it seems to be a generational thing, but we so desperately do need a deputy manager, and it is a paid role. There must be someone out there who would enjoy it?”

The deputy manager job is for seven paid hours each week. Along with working with volunteers, it involves helping to sort clothes, ticketing, hanging, steaming garments, pricing items, and keeping the shelves tidy.

Tracey added “The article asking for donations had an amazing response, we hope an appeal for a deputy and volunteers, might help too.”