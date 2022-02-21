Nottinghamshire Police officers raring to go after completing 4x4 off-road training

PC Rachel Dowsett and PC Emma Weatherhill have completed their specialist off-road training.

The officers based in the Newark and Sherwood and Rushcliffe districts of the county, completed their training over the last week and are now fully qualified to jump behind the wheel to help tackle any issues surrounding rural crime.

They join officers from Mansfield and Bassetlaw who are already trained.

PC Rachel Dowsett and PC Emma Weatherhill are now fully qualified to drive one of the forces off-road 4x4 vehicles and will be out in the community targeting issues that are affecting the rural communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Dowsett who is part of the Sherwood beat team, said: “We want to be able to show the public that we are taking seriously the crime that is coming to light and tacking the issues that are of importance to the local farming community, who have been victim to plant theft and other issues.

“It will help with tackling reports such as diesel thefts on the A1, individuals who trespass on rural land to commit criminal offences and finding missing people, so it’s vital not just for the rural crime but will also help us with a variety of other issues.

“It gives us the tools to be able to go out and do prevention work with the locals. A lot of the time you will be going out onto farms, so that vehicle will assist you in getting from A to B and gives you the appropriate methods to be able to carry out your duties."

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Having more officers now fully trained to drive our off-road 4x4 vehicles is going to be a really great asset to helping tackle rural crime throughout the communities, adding to the efforts already being made to keep people safe and their items protected."