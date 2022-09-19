News you can trust since 1952
Motorists urged to ‘pass wide and slow’ during Nottinghamshire awareness horse ride

Motorists were urged to ‘pass wide and slow’ as horse riders took to the roads of north Nottinghamshire.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 19th September 2022, 5:27 pm

A dozen people took part in the Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Ride Walesby, part of a national campaign called Pass Wide and Slow.

Nationally, ther were more than 200 rides around the UK to raise awareness on how to pass all vulnerable road users wide and slow.

Charlotte Arrowsmith, who took part in the Walesby event, said the event was ‘a hit’.

Eleven riders and one walker took part.

She said: “We had a great turnout for our first year.

“Eleven riders and 1 walker took part all in the name of raising awareness for vulnerable road users – some of the riders wore red, white and blue in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Charlotte said all money from the ride fee and a raffle will be donated to charty, with more than £200 raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulacne.

Riders on the road.

She said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported this ride in one way or another.”

