Detectives launched a probe in 2021 after a property buyer was duped into transferring £1,074,406.40 to fraudsters posing as her solicitors overseeing a London house sale.

The victim’s losses have since been refunded by her bank but a Nottinghamshire Police investigation to find the fraudsters has been ongoing since, with inquiries suggesting the suspects had fled to Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, officers were stunned when a routine traffic stop in Mansfield found one of the suspects.

Patrolling officers in a police car stopped a BMW in Sandy Lane, Mansfield, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.

Officers in a police car stopped a BMW on Sandy Lane, Mansfield, on Thursday, July 20, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.

They spoke to the driver and checks found he was wanted in relation to the £1m fraud investigation.

The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of concealing/disguising criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following questioning, he has been released on conditional bail – including confiscation of his passport and that he must report to Mansfield Police Station three times a week – pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ashley Xavier, of Nottinghamshire Police’s economic crime unit, said: “This was excellent work by the patrolling officers and, as a result, we have been able to question a man in relation to a very serious offence.