News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Motorist stopped by police in Mansfield is suspect in £1m fraud  – who has been hunted for two years

Patrolling officers in Mansfield were left stunned when computer checks revealed the motorist they had just stopped was wanted in relation to a high-value fraud investigation.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

Detectives launched a probe in 2021 after a property buyer was duped into transferring £1,074,406.40 to fraudsters posing as her solicitors overseeing a London house sale.

The victim’s losses have since been refunded by her bank but a Nottinghamshire Police investigation to find the fraudsters has been ongoing since, with inquiries suggesting the suspects had fled to Romania.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, officers were stunned when a routine traffic stop in Mansfield found one of the suspects.

Patrolling officers in a police car stopped a BMW in Sandy Lane, Mansfield, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.Patrolling officers in a police car stopped a BMW in Sandy Lane, Mansfield, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.
Patrolling officers in a police car stopped a BMW in Sandy Lane, Mansfield, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.
Most Popular

Officers in a police car stopped a BMW on Sandy Lane, Mansfield, on Thursday, July 20, after suspecting it had been exceeding the speed limit.

They spoke to the driver and checks found he was wanted in relation to the £1m fraud investigation.

Read More
Ashfield Council leader and co-deputy attend first authority meeting after court...

The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of concealing/disguising criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following questioning, he has been released on conditional bail – including confiscation of his passport and that he must report to Mansfield Police Station three times a week – pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ashley Xavier, of Nottinghamshire Police’s economic crime unit, said: “This was excellent work by the patrolling officers and, as a result, we have been able to question a man in relation to a very serious offence.

“I would like to commend the work of the officers and hope it sends out a strong message to anyone trying to evade arrest – we will find you, and you will be brought into custody.”