Motorcyclist dies after collision with van on A60 in Nottinghamshire

The rider, a 27-year-old man, was travelling along the A60 near Arnold when his motorcycle collided with a van at around 3.15pm on Monday (June 7).

He suffered serious injuries and – despite the best efforts of medics – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed until around 5am this morning (Tuesday, June 8) while investigation work was carried out at the scene.

The tragic accident took place on the A60 yesterday.

Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and – as with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured – we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

"This was a tragic loss of a life and our thoughts are with his family.

"If you witnessed this incident or saw a motorcycle travelling along the road immediately before the collision please contact 101 quoting incident 457 of 8 June 2021. Also please make contact if you have dash cam or head cam footage.”