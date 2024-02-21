Mother whose son bled to death welcomes the installation of 70 trauma kits on Mansfield streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr. Lynne Baird, MBE, the founder of the Daniel Baird Foundation, has led a campaign to install trauma kits across the country, after her 26-year-old son, Daniel, was stabbed during a fight outside a Digbeth pub.

He received no first aid at the scene and bled to death shortly after reaching the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community leaders, licensed premises owners, and council officers were brought together to celebrate the milestone and remember the importance of why this project is needed “everywhere up and down the UK”.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, Dr Lynne Baird MBE and Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams

The event, held at Mansfield Palace Theatre, saw Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry and Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams welcome guests, and thank partners for their support in delivering the project.

She said: “It's lovely to be here to see what you are doing here in Mansfield, and you are the third town in the country to do something like this.

“We started the campaign after I lost Dan, as I couldn't get my head around how he bled to death. He didn't stand a chance, no one called an ambulance or the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's still a struggle to get these kits out there, but I still keep on and don't let it go. Look at the lives these have saved already, they just buy precious minutes.

Inside the trauma kits

“Anyone can use them, you don't need to be medically trained, even I know how to use them, and it's something any member of the public can do.”

The installation of the life-saving specialist equipment across the town, which will help stop serious blood loss in an emergency, was made possible thanks to £9,500 of funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I think it is incredible what Lynne is achieving turning the tragedy of losing her son into a mission to prevent that terrible situation happening to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only good things can come about from raising awareness and training up our communities should an emergency happen on the street or in a premises.

“By working together with the foundation and the PCC, we are keeping our communities safe and putting Mansfield on the map as a place of best practice. I hope it encourages other local authorities to increase their safety provisions in the community.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Keeping the people of Nottinghamshire safe often means going beyond policing and looking at innovative ways we can ensure peoples safety.

“To that end it was fantastic to meet with local partners and business owners to celebrate the installation of the 70 new trauma kits in Mansfield, funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire via our Safer4All fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad