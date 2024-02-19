Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new two-week campaign, run by Mansfield Council’s Environmental Health team, started on February 19, with a focus around the school gates and supermarkets.

Idling is when a vehicle remains stationary with the engine running.

The team of officers will target drivers in these areas with leaflets and encourage them to switch off their engines to not only save fuel but also reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The campaign launch follows findings from project group Idling Action that indicate idling for a 30-second period produces nearly twice as much pollution as switching off and restarting the engine.

Also, long-term exposure to air pollution can cause airway inflammation, respiratory problems, and a decrease in lung function.

Under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act (1988), it is an offence for unnecessary engine idling.

Joint portfolio holder for health, wellbeing, and safer communities, Coun Angie Jackson, said: “Idling engines have impacts on health, petrol costs for individuals, and are a source of harmful air pollution.

“Car engine idling is an issue we need to tackle as the benefits of reducing and changing this behaviour impact our local population and go beyond the local and national level, improving global issues such as climate change.

“Idling outside of school gates is also a common issue, so our officers will be looking to educate drivers around town about the impact of idling and encourage cleaner driving behaviours.

“We ask residents of Mansfield and visitors to the district to be mindful of air pollution and the damage this can cause to the environment and people’s health. Think – turn it off, save money, protect the air, don’t idle.”

Mansfield Council declared a climate emergency in the district on March 5, 2019, and developed a climate change strategy, pledging to take action to mitigate and reduce harmful emissions produced across the organisation and district and take steps to adapt to the impacts of climate change.