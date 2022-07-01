More warehouse space opening in Kirkby to allow businesses to grow and expand

Wheatley's Business Park on Lowmoor Road in Kirkby will see a range of warehouse units brought forward, with floor plates ranging from 2,852 sq ft to 8,556 sq ft set to be available later this year.

Units will be available either individually or combined.

Commercial property specialists NG Chartered Surveyors have been appointed to bring the scheme to market, and have been retained by its private developer to manage the estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what Wheatley's Business Park in Kirkby looks like now

NG's Charlotte Steggles said: "Wheatley's Business Park has been a long time in the planning - but will certainly be worth the wait.

"This is a much-needed development for Kirkby, and will provide high quality industrial units for growing or expanding businesses."

Jude Weston, director at NG added: "Wheatley's Business Park is set to be the jewel in the crown of Kirkby industrial property offer, and we're delighted to have been initially instructed to market the scheme and subsequently retained to manage it.

An artist's impression of what Wheatley's Business Park will look like

"We look forward to working with our landlord client - and tenants - on such a prestigious scheme."

A statement from NG's private developer client said: "The project is part of planned improvements for the Business Park, creating more industrial space for local businesses. There will be further announcements about additional developments in 2023.”