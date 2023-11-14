More than £45,650 is to be invested in sports and cycling initiatives in Eastwood to help people live well and connect in the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The projects have been funded thanks to Broxtowe Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF).

At Eastwood Community Football Club, a £14,900 grant has supported Nottingham Forest Community Trust (NFCT) to run football sessions for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions have given the participants a chance to play football, socialise with other children and be active, as well as enabling families to be engaged about other local services such as council services, foodbanks, mental health and wellbeing.

Coun Teresa Cullen, Mayor of Broxtowe, with Nottingham Forest Community Trust coaches Karen Swan and Dante Diriso and youngsters on a training session. Photo: Submitted

School holiday activities have also taken place, providing children with exciting activities, including football, multi-sport, and other games, all while ensuring they receive a healthy meal at every session.

Sessions are all run by qualified coaches who provide guidance and support to children of all skill levels.

The coaches encourage children to develop their skills while having fun, which promotes physical fitness and enhances their self-confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Swan, head of community engagement at NFCT said: "NFCT is thrilled to be a part of the initiative in Eastwood, made possible by the support from Broxtowe Council's UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

"Our commitment to promoting community wellbeing and engagement is reflected in the football sessions and school holiday activities we've been able to provide.

"These programmes not only encourage young people to be active, socialise, and develop their skills but also serve as a gateway for families to connect with essential local services.

"We remain committed to developing physical fitness, self-confidence and a sense of belonging within our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the money for the NFCT scheme, £10,000 has supported a project by Ridewise – a Nottingham-based green transport charity – to offer free family-friendly cycling sessions, bike advice and basic services at The Pavillion at Coronation Park between April and September.

The sessions include the loan of bikes and helmets so that children and adults can learn and improve their cycling, even if they don’t have access to their own bike.

These sessions have been such a success that a further £5,750 has been committed to keep them going over the winter.

Finally, at Eastwood Cricket Club, a £15,000 grant has supported installation of a new two-lane fixed net practice facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clun says this is invaluable in supporting more practice sessions, which enables the club’s players to keep up with their competition.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “Sport is such a powerful tool in bringing the community together, engaging with young people, providing opportunities to learn new skills and encouraging active lifestyles.

“There is a fantastic grass roots sports community in Eastwood so these projects have been welcomed as a way of enhancing what is already on offer.”