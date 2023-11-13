In pictures: Eastwood and Kimberley people turn out in force for Remembrance Day

The cold weather did not put off the folk of Eastwood and Kimberley who lined the streets to remember our fallen war heroes on Remembrance Day.

In both towns there were parades, led by bands and colourful standards, and services at the local churches and war memorials with dignitaries and representatives of the Royal British Legion, armed forces, uniformed services and community groups all laying wreaths.

Everyone then observed the two-minutes silence at 11am.

Jonathan Cooper, of the Eastwood & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It was another very well organised and attended Remembrance Day in Eastwood and Kimberley.

"We appear to have had more veterans than ever involved in marching in both towns.

"The Kimberley parade was a first for the branch as we conintue to reclaim our district area - this is because at one point the branch was so small other branches were plugging the gaps for us.

"So to help the Kimberley Town Council this year was a real honour and a first.”

The Eastwood branch is holding a thank you party on Saturday, December 2 from 3pm to 6pm and Dog & Parrot on Nottingham Road in Eastwood to say thank you to all everyone who volunteered to help with this year’s parades and anyone who wants to come and see the branch.

Standard bearers at the Eastwood cenotaph

The service and Act of Remembrance at Kimberley war memorial